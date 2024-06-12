Preston man charged with stealing 33 knives and suitcase from TJ Hughes in Fishergate Centre
Officers were called after the knives and a suitcase were stolen from the store in Fishergate Shopping Centre at around 4pm on Monday.
The suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft and taken into custody. He has has since been charged with theft and possession of a knife in a public place.
A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man following a theft from a shop in Preston city centre.
“We were called at around 4pm on Monday following reports that a suitcase and 33 knives had been stolen from TJ Hughes in the Fishergate Centre.
“A 41-year-old man was arrested nearby.
“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Michael O’Reilly, 41 of Floyd Road, Preston has been charged with theft from a shop and possession of a knife in a public place.
“He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.”