Preston man charged with distraction burglary after pensioner's handbag is stolen from her home

A man from Ingol has been charged with burglary after a pensioner's handbag was stolen from her home in Lea.

Police were called to a home in Lea at around 2pm on Monday, October 8, after a vulnerable woman in her 80s reported her handbag stolen.

Following urgent enquiries, officers arrested and charged Alan Eastham, 47, of Greenfield Way, Ingol with the distraction burglary.

He appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court on October 16 and was further remanded into custody.