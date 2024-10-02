Preston man charged with attempted murder after Tag Lane petrol station stabbing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Qusai Abdalla, 25, of Tag Croft, Ingol, was arrested after a man in his 40s was stabbed at the BP petrol station in Tag Lane at around 2am on Monday.
Abdalla was later charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody. The stab victim was taken to hospital but Lancashire Police have not commented on his condition at this stage.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The force arrested four other suspects - three men and a woman - in connection with the stabbing.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm. He was bailed pending further enquiries.
A 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The pair have also been bailed.
Another 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has also been bailed.
Lancashire Police are asking any witnesses or those with video footage from the Tag Lane area to get in touch.
Police statement
A spokesperson for the force said: “We have charged a man following a stabbing in Ingol, Preston, at the weekend.
“Our officers were called at 1.59am on Sunday (September 29) to Tag Lane, Ingol, to a report of assault.
“They found that a man in his 40s had suffered stab injuries and he was taken to hospital.
“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Qusai Abdalla, 25, of Tag Croft, Ingol, Preston, has been charged with attempted murder.
“He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 1).
“As we continue our investigation into the stabbing, we are appealing for witnesses and for any CCTV/dashcam footage from the Tag Lane area around the time it happened.
“Please contact 101, quoting log 0143 of September 29, 2024.”