Preston man, 29, charged after 17-year-old girl raped in Burnley
The victim was sexually assaulted after she was approached by a man on a busy road.
A man from Preston has been charged after a teenage girl was raped in Burnley at around 3.45pm on January 29.
The victim was approached by a man on Colne Road and led to Bank Parade and Church Street where she was sexually assaulted.
Lewis Watson, of Hazel Grove, Preston, was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday.
The 29-year-old was later charged with rape and assaulting a female by penetration following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
He was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.