A man from Preston has been charged after a teenage girl was raped in Burnley at around 3.45pm on January 29.

The victim was approached by a man on Colne Road and led to Bank Parade and Church Street where she was sexually assaulted.

A man has been charged after a 17-year-old girl was raped in Burnley

Lewis Watson, of Hazel Grove, Preston, was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday.

The 29-year-old was later charged with rape and assaulting a female by penetration following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.