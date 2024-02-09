News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston man, 29, charged after 17-year-old girl raped in Burnley

The victim was sexually assaulted after she was approached by a man on a busy road.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:52 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 16:56 GMT
A man from Preston has been charged after a teenage girl was raped in Burnley at around 3.45pm on January 29.

The victim was approached by a man on Colne Road and led to Bank Parade and Church Street where she was sexually assaulted.

A man has been charged after a 17-year-old girl was raped in BurnleyA man has been charged after a 17-year-old girl was raped in Burnley
Lewis Watson, of Hazel Grove, Preston, was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday.

The 29-year-old was later charged with rape and assaulting a female by penetration following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.

