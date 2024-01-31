'Drunk' Preston man caught driving wrong way on M55 with car full of 'unrestrained children'
A "drunk" man was caught driving the wrong way on the M55 with a car full of "unrestrained children."
Officers were joining the eastbound carriageway at junction 4 (Marton) when they spotted a vehicle driving the wrong way on Sunday evening (January 28).
Police safely brought the car to a stop and arrested a 39-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of drink driving.
He gave a reading of 84mg at the roadside - nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg.
The vehicle was seized and he was later bailed until May 2024.
Officers also discovered there were three adult passengers and four unrestrained young children inside the vehicle.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "All passengers were driven to a place of safety off the motorway and all welfare and appropriate child referral agency needs have been put in place."