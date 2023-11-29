News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston man Austin Duckworth charged with murdering his dad to stand trial at Preston Crown Court

A man has been charged with murdering his father in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Austin Duckworth, 37, of St George's Road, Preston, was initially charged with causing GBH to his dad Stephen Duckworth during a confrontation on August 26.

He was also charged with causing criminal damage to a door.

Duckworth’s 72-year-old father later died and his son has since been charged with his murder.

Austin Duckworth, 37, of St George's Road, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court charged with murdering his 72-year-old father Stephen Duckworth after allegedly causing grievious bodily harm to him during an incident on August 26, 2023Austin Duckworth, 37, of St George's Road, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court charged with murdering his 72-year-old father Stephen Duckworth after allegedly causing grievious bodily harm to him during an incident on August 26, 2023
Austin Duckworth, 37, of St George's Road, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court charged with murdering his 72-year-old father Stephen Duckworth after allegedly causing grievious bodily harm to him during an incident on August 26, 2023
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 37-year-old appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (November 28), but did not enter a plea to the charge.

He was remanded in custody and Judge Simon Medland KC set a provisional date for him to stand trial on March 4, 2024

Duckworth will return to court on December 15 for a further hearing.