A man has been charged with murdering his father in Preston.

Austin Duckworth, 37, of St George's Road, Preston, was initially charged with causing GBH to his dad Stephen Duckworth during a confrontation on August 26.

He was also charged with causing criminal damage to a door.

Duckworth’s 72-year-old father later died and his son has since been charged with his murder.

The 37-year-old appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (November 28), but did not enter a plea to the charge.

He was remanded in custody and Judge Simon Medland KC set a provisional date for him to stand trial on March 4, 2024