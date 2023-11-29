Preston man Austin Duckworth charged with murdering his dad to stand trial at Preston Crown Court
Austin Duckworth, 37, of St George's Road, Preston, was initially charged with causing GBH to his dad Stephen Duckworth during a confrontation on August 26.
He was also charged with causing criminal damage to a door.
Duckworth’s 72-year-old father later died and his son has since been charged with his murder.
The 37-year-old appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (November 28), but did not enter a plea to the charge.
He was remanded in custody and Judge Simon Medland KC set a provisional date for him to stand trial on March 4, 2024
Duckworth will return to court on December 15 for a further hearing.