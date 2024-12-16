An 18-year-old who allegedly exposed himself to a schoolgirl has been arrested.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal and shared CCTV images of the suspect after he reportedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in Walton-le-Dale on Thursday, November 21.

The child was walking home from school at around 3.30pm when the alleged offence took place in an alleyway on the Holland House estate, between Hampshire Road and the Co-Op in Chorley Road.

The man was identified from the CCTV appeal and arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure on Thursday, December 12. He has since been bailed with conditions.

“We asked for your help to identify a man we wanted to speak to in relation to our investigation. Just to update you, the man has now been identified.

“An 18-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He has since been bailed with conditions whilst our enquiries continue.”