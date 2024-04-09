Preston man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous after woman hit on the M6
At 12.15am today, Cheshire Police officers came across a collision involving a white car on the M6 motorway near Warrington between Junction 21 and Junction 21a.
Shortly after officers discovered that a 52-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent had been struck by a vehicle on the M6 to the M62 slip road.
Attempts to save the woman were conducted, but despite officers’ best efforts, she was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene at 1.14am.
Cheshire Police have confirmed that a 52-year-old man from Preston has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
National Highways reported at 1:17am that the M60 northbound between Junction 21 near Warrington and Junction 22 at Newton (including Junctiuon 21a for the M62 Croft Interchange) was closed due to a police incident
At 5:17am the closure was reduced to just between Junction 21 and Junction 21a, before reopening at around 9am.