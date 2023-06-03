Preston man arrested on suspicion of assault following a police appeal
A Preston man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a police appeal.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
On Saturday, June 3, a Preston Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday we asked for your help finding Thomas Aspinall from Preston who was #wanted in connection with an investigation into a Section 18 Assault.
“Just to update you, Aspinall, who has links to Chorley and Wigan, was arrested this morning on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and remains in custody.
“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”