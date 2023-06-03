News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Preston man arrested on suspicion of assault following a police appeal

A Preston man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a police appeal.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday, June 3, a Preston Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday we asked for your help finding Thomas Aspinall from Preston who was #wanted in connection with an investigation into a Section 18 Assault.

“Just to update you, Aspinall, who has links to Chorley and Wigan, was arrested this morning on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and remains in custody.

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”

Thomas Aspinall from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a police appealThomas Aspinall from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a police appeal
Thomas Aspinall from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a police appeal
Most Popular
Read More
Preston dad makes mini Lego builds of the city's iconic landmarks, including Dee...