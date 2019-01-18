Preston man arrested and charged following failed cash machine theft in nearby Goosnargh

Have your say

A Preston man has been arrested and charged by police following a failed cash machine theft in a nearby city village.

Patrick Gavin, 28, of Leighton Street Caravan Park, Preston, has been charged with aggravated burglary.

The Londis/Post Office in Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, was targeted by thieves who tried to steal an ATM machine from the store on January 8

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 12.

The incident took place last week in the early hours of Tuesday at around 12.45am, where it was reported a number of men had forced entry to the Londis/Post Office on Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh.

The group is believed to have removed a freestanding cash machine from the shop but failed to take it away.

It is thought the men used a Honda 4x4 vehicle to leave the scene in the Longridge direction.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following the incident.

Det Con Dan Armstrong of Preston Police said: “While we have made one arrest, we are keen to trace anyone with information about what happened.

"We believe a number of men were involved in the theft.

“If you saw what happened, or saw a vehicle matching that described, please come forward.”

Anyone with information should email 4276@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 0054 of January 8.