Preston man arrested and charged following failed cash machine theft in nearby Goosnargh

A Preston man has been arrested and charged by police following a failed cash machine theft in a nearby city village.
Patrick Gavin, 28, of Leighton Street Caravan Park, Preston, has been charged with aggravated burglary.
He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 12.
The incident took place last week in the early hours of Tuesday at around 12.45am, where it was reported a number of men had forced entry to the Londis/Post Office on Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh.
The group is believed to have removed a freestanding cash machine from the shop but failed to take it away.
It is thought the men used a Honda 4x4 vehicle to leave the scene in the Longridge direction.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following the incident.
Det Con Dan Armstrong of Preston Police said: “While we have made one arrest, we are keen to trace anyone with information about what happened.
"We believe a number of men were involved in the theft.
“If you saw what happened, or saw a vehicle matching that described, please come forward.”
Anyone with information should email 4276@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 0054 of January 8.