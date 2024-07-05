Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 32-year old woman and 29-year-old man are in custody after the drugs warrant.

Lancashire Police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of drugs offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is following a search warrant that was carried out at a house in Preston this morning (Friday, July 5, 2024).

The 29-year-old man being arrested. | Lancashire Police

Officers from Preston’s neighbourhood policing team entered a property on Ephraim Street and discovered a quantity of what is believed to be Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, thought to be worth around £10,000.