Preston man and woman arrested after search warrant found drugs worth thousands of pounds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of drugs offences.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
This is following a search warrant that was carried out at a house in Preston this morning (Friday, July 5, 2024).
Officers from Preston’s neighbourhood policing team entered a property on Ephraim Street and discovered a quantity of what is believed to be Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, thought to be worth around £10,000.
A 29-year-old man and 32-year old woman are currently in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and are waiting to be questioned.