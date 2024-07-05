Breaking

Preston man and woman arrested after search warrant found drugs worth thousands of pounds

By Sam Quine
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
A 32-year old woman and 29-year-old man are in custody after the drugs warrant.

Lancashire Police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of drugs offences.

This is following a search warrant that was carried out at a house in Preston this morning (Friday, July 5, 2024). 

The 29-year-old man being arrested.The 29-year-old man being arrested.
The 29-year-old man being arrested. | Lancashire Police

Officers from Preston’s neighbourhood policing team entered a property on Ephraim Street and discovered a quantity of what is believed to be Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, thought to be worth around £10,000. 

A 29-year-old man and 32-year old woman are currently in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and are waiting to be questioned.

