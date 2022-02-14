Preston man who was one of Lancashire's Most Wanted has been declared missing
A man who was one of Lancashire's Most Wanted offenders in 2021 has been declared missing.
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 42-year-old Michael Mcgarry, who has not been seen or spoken to since January.
McGarry was one of Lancashire's Most Wanted last year when police issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear at Magistrates' Court in connection with possession of a controlled Class A drug.
At the time, he was living in Grisedale Place, off Moor Road, Chorley, but he also has links to Preston.
He is described as being 5ft 6in tall, with short cropped ginger hair, blue eyes and has a small tattoo dot near his right thumb.
Police have issued a missing person's appeal, along with a custody picture of McGarry, and are asking anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch.
A police spokesman said: "McGarry has not been seen or spoken to since January and we are becoming increasingly concerned about him.
"If anybody recognises him or has information regarding his current whereabouts we would urge them to contact us on 101."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.