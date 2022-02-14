Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 42-year-old Michael Mcgarry, who has not been seen or spoken to since January.

McGarry was one of Lancashire's Most Wanted last year when police issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear at Magistrates' Court in connection with possession of a controlled Class A drug.

At the time, he was living in Grisedale Place, off Moor Road, Chorley, but he also has links to Preston.

He is described as being 5ft 6in tall, with short cropped ginger hair, blue eyes and has a small tattoo dot near his right thumb.

Police have issued a missing person's appeal, along with a custody picture of McGarry, and are asking anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "McGarry has not been seen or spoken to since January and we are becoming increasingly concerned about him.

"If anybody recognises him or has information regarding his current whereabouts we would urge them to contact us on 101."