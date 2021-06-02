Preston man and former "Avenham gang" member wanted on recall to prison

Ashley Keany, 34, of Assheton Place, Ribbleton, was jailed for 8 years in 2015 after he was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

He was one of 10 men and a woman, known as the 'Avenham gang', whose drug dealing blighted the city park between July 2013 and September 2014.

The ‘Avenham gang’ were responsible for supplying massive quantities of heroin and crack cocaine in the Preston area over the 14 month period, but they were arrested and charged following a covert police operation.

Ashley Keany, 34, of Assheton Place, Ribbleton, is wanted after breaching his release licence conditions.

They were all jailed in April 2015 but Keany was released on licence to complete his sentence in the community.

In 2019, Keany was also involved in a scandal at HMP Garth near Leyland when he and disgraced prison officer Sally McGrath, from Longton, plotted to smuggle a steroid-type substance into the prison.

He was sentenced to a further 42 months after he admitted conspiring with McGrath to bring prohibited items into the prison and concealing criminal property.

Keany is now wanted on recall to prison after breaching his release licence conditions.

He is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with short, dark-brown hair. He also has a dark-brown beard, green eyes and speaks with a regional accent.

Lancashire Police say the 34-year-old has known links to Ribbleton and the city centre area of Preston.

The force is advising members of the public not to approach him but to call them providing a description of his clothing and whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 or email [email protected]

