Preston Magistrates' Court

David Hawkyard, of Lady Acre, Bamber Bridge, will appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 17.

Hawkyard is accused of having almost 1,800 indecent images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is charged with four counts of possessing indecent images of children and count of possessing images depicting a person having intercourse with a live or dead animal.

Hawkyard is yet to enter a plea.