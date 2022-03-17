Preston man accused of possessing extreme ‘animal porn’ and indecent images of children
A 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of indecent images of children and extreme pornography.
By Andy Moffatt
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:45 pm
David Hawkyard, of Lady Acre, Bamber Bridge, will appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 17.
Hawkyard is accused of having almost 1,800 indecent images.
He is charged with four counts of possessing indecent images of children and count of possessing images depicting a person having intercourse with a live or dead animal.
Hawkyard is yet to enter a plea.
His case was adjourned to a later date.