Preston man, 41, wanted for an offence of false imprisonment

Police have launched a public appeal to help find a wanted man from Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 1:23pm

Scott Murphy is wanted for an offence of false imprisonment in Preston.

The 41-year-old – of Rawcliffe Drive, Preston – is of slim build and has short dark hair and a full beard.

Anyone who has any information about Murphy’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0523 of November 10.

False imprisonment occurs when a person (who doesn't have legal authority or justification) intentionally restrains another person’s ability to move freely.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Scott Murphy who is wanted for an offence of false imprisonment in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)