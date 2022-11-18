Preston man, 41, wanted for an offence of false imprisonment
Police have launched a public appeal to help find a wanted man from Preston.
Scott Murphy is wanted for an offence of false imprisonment in Preston.
The 41-year-old – of Rawcliffe Drive, Preston – is of slim build and has short dark hair and a full beard.
Anyone who has any information about Murphy’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0523 of November 10.
False imprisonment occurs when a person (who doesn't have legal authority or justification) intentionally restrains another person’s ability to move freely.