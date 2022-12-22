Preston man, 23, wanted in connection with assault
An appeal has been launched to find a Preston man who is wanted in connection with an assault.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 3:06pm
Police want to speak to Aiden Craige in connection with an assault.
The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with light brown hair.
If you have any information about where Aiden could be, you can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]
For immediate sightings, call 999.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.