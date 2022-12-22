News you can trust since 1886
Preston man, 23, wanted in connection with assault

An appeal has been launched to find a Preston man who is wanted in connection with an assault.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 3:06pm

Police want to speak to Aiden Craige in connection with an assault.

The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with light brown hair.

Police want to speak to Aiden Craige, 23, from Preston, in connection with an assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If you have any information about where Aiden could be, you can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]

For immediate sightings, call 999.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.