A public appeal has been launched to help find a wanted man from Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jan 2024, 20:04 GMT
Ryan Gardner is wanted on recall to prison and for burglary.

The 21-year-old is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair.

Ryan Gardner is wanted in Preston for burglary and recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)Ryan Gardner is wanted in Preston for burglary and recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Ryan Gardner is wanted in Preston for burglary and recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to the Ashton area of Preston, Ingol, the city centre and Penwortham.

The public have been urged not to approach Gardner, but to report any sightings to 101 or 01772 209940, or email [email protected].

