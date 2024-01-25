Preston man, 21, wanted on recall to prison and for burglary in Preston
A public appeal has been launched to help find a wanted man from Preston.
Ryan Gardner is wanted on recall to prison and for burglary.
The 21-year-old is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair.
He has links to the Ashton area of Preston, Ingol, the city centre and Penwortham.
The public have been urged not to approach Gardner, but to report any sightings to 101 or 01772 209940, or email [email protected].