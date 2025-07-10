Preston man, 22, charged with attempted murder after early morning assault in Woodplumpton
Emergency services were called to an address in Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, where a man in his 50s was allegedly assaulted at around 6.15am on Wednesday, May 7.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, said Lancashire Police.
The force said a 22-year-old man from Preston was arrested later that same day in the Lake District town of Keswick, Cumbria.
Alex Conlon, 22, of Hesketh Street, Preston, has since been charged with attempted murder and remanded into custody.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A man has been charged in connection with an assault near Preston.
“Our officers were called at 6.16am on May 7 to an address in Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, to a report of assault.
“They found that a man in his 50s had suffered a serious head injury.
“A 22-year-old was arrested on the same day in Keswick.
“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Alex Conlon, 22, of Hesketh Street, Preston, has been charged with attempted murder.
“He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on May 9.”
Preston Magistrates were approached for details on his next court appearance.