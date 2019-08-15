Preston man, 20, remains missing after 48 hours

Have your say

A 20-year-old man from Preston remains missing after 48 hours.

Police are appealing for information to help find Sam Nash, a 20-year-old man missing from Preston.

Sam is described as a white male, around 5' 6" inches tall, slim build, light brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black trainers.

Officers said Sam can be mistaken for appearing younger than 20-years-old.

If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting log 1020 of 13th August 2019.