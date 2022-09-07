Bank worker charged with fraud

A banking consultant with Lloyds Bank at Leyland has been committed to Preston Crown Court for sentence by the city's magistrates after he admitting committing fraud against 10 people - seven of them deceased. Daniel Hodgin of Boundary Street, Leyland, who is on unconditional bail, is expected to appear before a judge on October 24.

Racially aggravated threats

Preston Magistrates Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Chorley man was fined £300 after pleading guilty to using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour in Preston. Jonathan Guy Warburton, 42, of Brentwood Road, Anderton was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Police woman assaulted

Kieron Anthony Gardner, 33, of Croft Street, Preston was fined £180 for assaulting a woman police officer in the city. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay the officer £50 compensation.

Suspended sentence for threats man

A 37-year-old Fulwood man who admitted threatening to "come for" a woman he believed had assisted police in the investigation of an offence, was given a nine months prison sentence suspended for 18 months by city magistrates. Sam Stecey Hodgson of Merryburn Close was also ordered to have treatment for drug dependency for six months.

Ambulance damaged at hospital

A man who damaged an ambulance and was drunk and disorderly at the Royal Preston Hospital was ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months by city magistrates. Philip Lomax, 46, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, pleaded guilty to both offences and also using threatening words or behaviour towards a woman. He was told to pay £100 compensation to his victim and also £500 for repairs to the ambulance.

M&S shoplifter fined

Lilley Smith, 49, of Carlisle House, St Austin's Road, Preston must pay a fine of £120 after admitting a charge of shoplifting - stealing three bottles of spirits with £68.66 at Marks and Spencer in Preston.

Woman’s silence cost her £816

Failing to tell police who was driving a car believed to have been involved in a traffic offence cost Amanda Carnie, 52, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham fines and costs totalling £816 at Preston Magistrates Court. The case was proved in her absence.

Champagne shoplifter

A shoplifter with a liking for champagne was given a conditional discharge for 12 months after admitting stealing three bottles of bubbly - two Lanson and one Bollinger - from Booths supermarket in Hesketh Bank. Brian Bingley, 42, was also ordered to pay £127 compensation to the store.

Jail for man who harassed woman

Kenny Walkden, 40, of Lincoln House, Preston was jailed for a total of 22 weeks by magistrates after he admitted harassing and assaulting a woman. He was also issued with a restraining order banning him from contacting her for 12 months.

Stalker sent to prison

A 49-year-old man who admitted stalking a woman, visiting her address, making unwanted contact and making threats, was jailed for 12 weeks by Preston Magistrates. Barry Lee Roxburgh of Firbank, Bamber Bridge, was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting her for 12 months.

Disqualified for failing to report accident