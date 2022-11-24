Preston Magistrates' Court: Lostock Hall dad gets suspended sentence for raft of motoring offences
Connor Michael Spain, 29, of Glendale Avenue, Lostock Hall, has pleaded guilty to a raft of motoring offences at Preston Magistrates' Court.
By Catherine Musgrove
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
He pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Passat on the A6 in Garstang under the influence of cannabis, while disqualified from holding a driving licence, and without insurance.
Magistrates committed him to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. The suspension was due to the "significant impact on his daughters that he is caring for".
He has been disqualified from driving and fined £239.