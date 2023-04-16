Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire area. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are 37 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates Court during the week starting March 27 (offences sentenced in the weekn March 20 HERE).

Names of people who have appeared at Preston Magistrates Court?

Preston Magistrates Courts

Saffa Akhtar , 37, Tower Lane, Fulwood: drove a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road, namely Garstang Road without due care and attention - six penalty points on driving licence, £199 fine, £80 surcharge, £110 costs.

Robert Hunt , 30, Billington Court, Grimsargh, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely B6243 Clitheroe Road, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £293 fine, £117 costs, £90 costs, five penalty points on driving licence.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury.