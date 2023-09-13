News you can trust since 1886
Preston machete man wanted by Lancashire Police after incident in Blackpool Road

A man is wanted by police after he was seen wielding a giant machete during a confrontation with another man in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST
Lancashire Police have issued an appeal to help identify the man who was pictured with the weapon in Blackpool Road, Ribbleton at around 6pm on Monday, September 4.

The force said it is investigating an offence of affray (a public order offence) but has not shared any further details about the incident at this stage.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into an offence of affray which happened on Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, at around 6pm on September 4.

“Anyone who recognises the suspect or has information as to who it might be, please contact 101, quoting log 1281 of September 4, 2023, or email [email protected].”