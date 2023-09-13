Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal to help identify the man who was pictured with the weapon in Blackpool Road, Ribbleton at around 6pm on Monday, September 4.

The force said it is investigating an offence of affray (a public order offence) but has not shared any further details about the incident at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into an offence of affray which happened on Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, at around 6pm on September 4.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...