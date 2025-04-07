Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A house in Preston has been hit with a ‘closure order’ due to anti-social behaviour.

Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have secured a closure order at the ‘problem address’ at the city’s docks.

Lancashire Police said the home in Lockside Road, Ashton has been involved in a number of incidents involving anti-social behaviour over recent months.

The force said the ‘closure order’ was granted at Preston Magistrates Court on March 27 under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Full closures are now active at the address until June 2025.

Sergeant Weronika Wallis from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We welcome the result of this closure order that was causing concern in the local community.

“This behaviour won't be tolerated, and this action demonstrates that we will take the appropriate action to safeguard people and deal with criminality.”

Op Centurion

Op Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Police and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, delivering his priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.