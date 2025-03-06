A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a hotel in Preston.

Detectives arrested the 32-year-old after it was reported a woman was raped at the property in Garstang Road, close to Moor Park, at 4.25am on Saturday, February 22.

An investigation was launched and the man was arrested on February 25. He was taken into custody but has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Lancashire Police said the woman continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 quoting log 0171 of February 22.

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man was arrested on February 25 and has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”