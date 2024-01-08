The patient was in a wheelchair when he was forced into a hospital toilet and robbed.

Lancashire Police has issued CCTV images of three suspects after the robbery on November 17 last year and are asking for the public's help to identify them.

A patient at Royal Preston Hospital has been mugged after thieves forced the man into a toilet and stole his cash.

The victim, a man in his 40s who was in a wheelchair at the time, was confronted by three people who forced him into a toilet near to the main entrance before threatening him and stealing cash from his pockets.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Can you help us to identify the people in these images?

"We would like to speak to them in connection with a robbery at the Royal Preston Hospital. It happened on Friday, November 17 at around 5.30pm.

"We know that some time has passed, and investigations have been ongoing since the incident, but we are now asking for your help as we believe the people in these images may be able to help with our investigation."