Preston high speed car chase 'abandoned by police due to freezing weather'

A high speed car chase through the streets of Preston was called off because of the freezing weather conditions, police said.

Officers were pursuing the VW, which failed to stop in Ingol, into Cottam, when the decision was made to abandon the chase in case of deadly consequences.

The car was found a short time later and recovered, police said, but a location wasn't given.

Temperatures dipped below zero last night, with council gritters out scattering salt on major routes - and warning motorists to drive safely in the hazardous conditions.