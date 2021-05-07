Preston girl, 13, goes missing on way to school

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Eva Tyrie, who was last seen in the Ribbleton area at around 8am on Wednesday (May 6).

She had left home that morning to attend Longridge High School, but the teenager did not show up for registration.

Eva is described as 5ft 3in tall, with long dark hair and of a medium build. She had last been seen wearing her school uniform - a grey and blue tartan skirt, white shirt, blue tie and blazer.

Eva Tyrie, 13, is missing from her home in Preston and was last seen in the Ribbleton area at around 8am on Wednesday (May 5). Pic: Lancashire Police

She has now been missing for 48 hours and police are appealing for the public's help to find her.