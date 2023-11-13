A 12-year-old girl was raped in a Preston park and Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help to identify her attacker.

The child was raped in Conway Park, Fulwood sometime in July 2022, but the attack was only reported to Lancashire Police six month later on January 25 this year.

The force did not make the public aware of the incident until last week when it released a computer generated image of the rapist, as described by the young victim.

Lancashire Police said an investigation into the rape has been ongoing for 10 months but detectives have failed to make an arrest.

The force is now appealing for the public’s help to identify the man in the Evo-fit image so they can speak to him as part of their enquiries.

Second rape not connected

Just one month after the 12-year-old was raped in Conway Park in July 2022, Lancashire Police received a second report of another rape in a Fulwood park just over a mile away.

The teenage victim said she was assaulted in the Highgate Woods area of Fulwood between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Detectives investigating the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Conway Park, Fulwood have released an Evo-fit image of a man they would like to identify as part of their investigation. (Picture by Lancashire Police)

Detectives investigating this incident said the suspect fled after being disturbed by a woman walking her dog nearby.

But Lancashire Police said the two incidents in July 2022 and August 2022 “are in no way connected”.

"A teenager was arrested in connection with the August incident. No further action was taken,” said a police spokesperson.

Police statement

A police spokesperson added: “Detectives investigating a rape in Preston have released an Evo-fit image of a man they would like to identify as part of their investigation.

“Earlier this year, we received a report of a rape in Conway Park, Fulwood, Preston, which is thought to have occurred in July of 2022.

“Detectives investigating this incident have now released an Evo-fit image of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.”