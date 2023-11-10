Preston gang to go on trial over city centre kidnapping
The number of defendants was revealed when one of the accused, Cameron Parkinson, appeared before a judge at the city's Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, November 9).
The 24-year-old faces charges of kidnapping teenager Dylan Scanlon, assaulting him causing actual bodily harm and robbing him of items including his bicycle.
The offences are alleged to have happened in the early hours of August 8 in Church Street.
Parkinson, of Lockside Road, Ashton, Preston and known locally as "Ingol Tash" appeared on a video link from prison where he is currently on remand.
He pleaded not guilty to a charge of "together with others" kidnapping the teenager - taking him against his will. He also denied the robbery and assault charges.
Paul Cummings, prosecuting, told Judge Simon Medland that the charges were linked to a case which had already come before the court involving four other men who would be facing trial in February.
"There are also another two defendants in the process of being sent to this court next week," he said.
The court was told the trial, which could potentially involve all seven, is scheduled to start on February 26 and could last for 10 days.
Parkinson was remanded in custody.