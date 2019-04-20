Preston fire station burglary suspect arrested

Have your say

A man suspected of breaking into Preston fire station and stealing property has been arrested.

Preston Police said today on Facebook: "In the early hours a burglary was committed at Lancashire Fire Station on Blackpool Road, Preston.

Knives recovered by police from a car

"Sadly a male had forced entry into the building, entered the staff locker room and stolen a bank card from someone's personal belongings.

"The male has then used the stolen bank card in a local petrol station via contactless payment and officers have completed investigative work to establish his identity.

"The suspect, a 37 year old, was located and arrested with the products he fraudulently purchased at the store.

"He now has some explaining to do in custody."

In a separate incident, Preston Police said a Team5IR patrol stopped a vehicle in Glover's Court, Preston.

The 24 year old driver provided a positive breath reading of 106.

He was arrested for drink driving and had his car seized but following a search of the vehicle a number of weapons were located.

The driver and a 34 year old male were also arrested for possession of offensive weapons.