Mark and Richard Watkins, of Merrick Avenue, were caught with a deadly rifle in the boot of their Ford Focus car, on July 14, 2021.

Armed police stopped them in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester, just before 4pm – and found a HOWA bolt action .308 rifle, telescopic sight, silencer and thirty-nine rounds of ammunition.

The two men and their accomplices, John Lewis, Ryan Poole, and Lois Carter, even took a three-year-old boy on the trip, to make it look as though it were a family day out.

Mark and Richard Watkins, of Merrick Avenue Preston, caught on CCTV with deadly arsenal of weapons in back garden

Caught on their own CCTV

CCTV at their own home showed Mark and Richard Watkins digging up the rifle from waste ground at the back of their garden, and the weapon being put in the Ford Focus – which police seized as evidence.

Two more firearms - handguns with viable ammunition one of which was loaded - were also found buried in the back garden, at the suburban home.

Richard Watkins 29, was sentenced to 22 years for conspiracy to possess and supply firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of two prohibited weapons for sale or transfer.

Mark Watkins, 55, was sentenced to five years two months for conspiracy to possess and supply a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sentenced for more than 50 years

The men had driven to Manchester to sell the weapon to members of a gang, after Richard Watkins had done a deal with middle-man Christopher German, from Manchester.

All of those involved pleaded guilty, except German who was convicted after a trial and sentenced to 16 years.

They were sentenced at Preston Crown Court last Friday Feb 3, 2023) and received a total of more than 50 years.

John Lewis, 36, was handed a five year sentence and Ryan Poole, 34, was given a sentence of six years nine months – both for conspiracy to possess supply a firearm and possess supply ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Lois Carter, 33. was given an eighteen month sentence, suspended for 12 months and a three-month curfew, for assisting an organised crime group.

Firearm could have caused ‘horrifying’ devastation

Following the sentencing Lancashire Police’s Head of Crime vowed to continue the fight against organised crime as part of #OpWarrior, and promised to use ‘every tactic at [their] disposal to hunt down offenders’, and take away their freedom and assets.

Lancashire Police Head of Crime Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables said: “The tragic effects of the criminal use of firearms has been all too evident in the recent weeks and it is horrifying to imagine the devastation this firearm could have caused if it had reached it’s intended destination.

Serious and organised crime presents a very real threat across our communities, and we do a great deal of work to tackle the problem. Every week we arrest an average of 17 people for organised crime and each month we seize over £55,000 of cash along with significant quantities of drugs.”

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone to report suspicious activity or any information that might help in bringing criminals to justice.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “"This is another example of Lancashire Constabulary disrupting and dismantling crime gangs and removing weapons from the hands of criminals and putting them behind bars.

"This sentencing sends the message to criminals that we're coming to get you, and you'll have your day in court, whilst reassuring the public that we are taking the fight to serious and organised crime at full force.”

About Operation Warrior

Operation Warrior targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

It involves a dedicated team of officers working with other agencies including HMRC, immigration, local authorities and organisations like the Regional Crime Unit and National Crime Agency, to use every tactic available to bring offenders to justice and seize their criminal assets.