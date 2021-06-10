Preston family' 'traumatised' after dog Waffle is killed by loose 'pitbull' in Fulwood

Waffle was killed after he was attacked by the escaped pitbull in an alley opposite Noblett's fish and chip shop, off Plungington Road, on Sunday morning (June 6). Pic credit: Amanda Anstey

Waffle was killed after he was attacked by the escaped pitbull in an alley opposite Noblett's fish and chip shop, off Plungington Road, on Sunday morning (June 6).

His owner, Amanda Anstey, was also injured in the attack and has suffered nasty bites to her hands and arms.

Police were called to the scene but Waffle had suffered critical injuries and died soon after.

Waffle would have turned two-years-old on Wednesday (June 9). Pic credit: Amanda Anstey

A heartbroken Amanda said the crazed dog, which she described as a grey/blue 'pitbull-type' breed, had escaped from a garden nearby.

It was later 'dragged away' from the scene by a young man and Amanda said the dog has since 'disappeared'.

Police say they have yet to locate it and Amanda believes the dog has now been moved out of the area to prevent it from being seized.

Yesterday (Wednesday, June 9), would have been Waffle's second birthday, but instead, Amanda and her family have been left grieving his shocking death.

"He should be here sharing our kisses and squeaking his toys," said Amanda.

"We were almost home too, when it happened. What breaks my heart is Waffle really loved every dog, especially big dogs. He loved running around with them even though he was just a little thing.

"This dog unfortunately was set on one thing only."

Amanda is asking anyone with information about the dog's whereabouts to get in touch with her.

She continued: "The dog that attacked myself and Waffle on Sunday is still very much around and about.

"We really don't live in a huge town so if anyone knows any more information, please do get in touch.

"Next time it could be a child that is attacked by this dangerous animal."

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 11.30am on Sunday (June 6) following a report of a dog attack in Fulwood.

"It was reported two dogs were fighting in an alleyway off Plungington Road, with a woman suffering a bite mark.

"Sadly, one of the dogs suffered serious injuries and later died.

"An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway and enquiries ongoing."

