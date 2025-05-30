A drug dealer from Preston has been jailed after being caught with a stash of Class A drugs during a routine police stop in the city.

Scott Simpson, 29, was stopped by Preston’s Task Force when officers were on patrol on the evening of Monday, December 2.

They spotted a black Mercedes acting suspiciously in Blackpool Road and signalled for it to stop. A search of the car uncovered cash, mobile phones, scales, snap bags and a quantity of Class A drugs.

Simpson, of Exeter Place, Preston, was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

Scott Simpson, 29, of Exeter Place, Preston was sentenced to 30 months in prison and disqualified from driving for two years | Lancashire Police

He was convicted of the charges and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Op Warrior

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.