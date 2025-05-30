Preston drug dealer Scott Simpson jailed after being caught during routine stop by Lancashire Police
Scott Simpson, 29, was stopped by Preston’s Task Force when officers were on patrol on the evening of Monday, December 2.
They spotted a black Mercedes acting suspiciously in Blackpool Road and signalled for it to stop. A search of the car uncovered cash, mobile phones, scales, snap bags and a quantity of Class A drugs.
Simpson, of Exeter Place, Preston, was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.
He was convicted of the charges and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.
Op Warrior
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.