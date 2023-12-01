Preston drug dealer Liam Cafferkey spared jail at Preston Crown Court
But Liam Cafferkey was left in no doubt by Judge Simon Medland KC that prison would await if he ignored the chance he was given.
The 33-year-old, from Boys Lane, Fulwood, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs when he appeared at Preston Crown Court. He was given a 21-month jail term suspended for two years.
Prosecuting lawyer Paul Cummings told Judge Medland that in November 2020 two police officers on patrol in Ribbleton Lane, Preston saw a group of men and suspected that a drug transaction was taking place.
While some of the men escaped - two on bikes - Cafferkey was apprehended and found to have £315 in cash and "what appeared to be a drug dealing phone."
Mr Cummings said that at the time of his arrest Cafferkey was on licence from prison after serving a sentence for assault.
The court heard that since the drugs offence Cafferkey had been working hard to get himself on the right track and now had a job as an office cleaner with unsocial hours. It was said he had only finished work at 3am on the day he appeared in court.
Judge Medland told him: "People who deal in Class A drugs go to prison, because drugs destroy people's lives and corrode society.
"(But) I might give him (Cafferkey) a chance, not by way of softness, but because in this case he has got himself a stable address, a stable social environment and has got himself a job with unsocial hours.
"For those reasons I am minded to impose a suspended sentence."
The case finally came to court three years after Cafferkey's arrest due to a number of issues.
"In the intervening period you have turned your life around," Judge Medland told him.
"I couldn't be blamed if I locked you up today. However everyone deserves a chance and you have shown that you have it within yourself to lead a straightforward and productive life where you make a positive contribution to society, rather than detracting from it.
"I am giving you a golden opportunity. Keep making a contribution to society and, most of all, keep away from Class A drugs."
The judge also ordered Cafferkey to engage in 30 rehabilitation activity days "to help to keep you on the straight and narrow."
"But ultimately it's up to you. You are the only person who can save yourself from being sentenced to imprisonment."