A judge spared a Preston drug dealer from an immediate jail sentence by offering him a "golden opportunity" to get his life back on track.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But Liam Cafferkey was left in no doubt by Judge Simon Medland KC that prison would await if he ignored the chance he was given.

The 33-year-old, from Boys Lane, Fulwood, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs when he appeared at Preston Crown Court. He was given a 21-month jail term suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting lawyer Paul Cummings told Judge Medland that in November 2020 two police officers on patrol in Ribbleton Lane, Preston saw a group of men and suspected that a drug transaction was taking place.

Liam Cafferkey, 33, from Boys Lane, Fulwood, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs when he appeared at Preston Crown Court. He was given a 21-month jail term suspended for two years.

While some of the men escaped - two on bikes - Cafferkey was apprehended and found to have £315 in cash and "what appeared to be a drug dealing phone."

Mr Cummings said that at the time of his arrest Cafferkey was on licence from prison after serving a sentence for assault.

The court heard that since the drugs offence Cafferkey had been working hard to get himself on the right track and now had a job as an office cleaner with unsocial hours. It was said he had only finished work at 3am on the day he appeared in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Medland told him: "People who deal in Class A drugs go to prison, because drugs destroy people's lives and corrode society.

"(But) I might give him (Cafferkey) a chance, not by way of softness, but because in this case he has got himself a stable address, a stable social environment and has got himself a job with unsocial hours.

"For those reasons I am minded to impose a suspended sentence."

The case finally came to court three years after Cafferkey's arrest due to a number of issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the intervening period you have turned your life around," Judge Medland told him.

"I couldn't be blamed if I locked you up today. However everyone deserves a chance and you have shown that you have it within yourself to lead a straightforward and productive life where you make a positive contribution to society, rather than detracting from it.

"I am giving you a golden opportunity. Keep making a contribution to society and, most of all, keep away from Class A drugs."

The judge also ordered Cafferkey to engage in 30 rehabilitation activity days "to help to keep you on the straight and narrow."