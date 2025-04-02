Preston drug dealer found with cocaine and crack cocaine is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for more than four years after twice being arrested in possession of large amounts of drugs in Preston.

Lancashire Police officers stopped a hire car being driven by Hafeez Hussain (pictured below) on Carlisle Street in July 2023.

When the car was searched, quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis were found. The crack cocaine had a purity of 90%.

Also found was a black baton and a lock knife.

Hafeez Hussain has been jailed for more than four years after twice being arrested in possession of large amounts of drugs in Preston. | Lancashire Police

On October 24 last year, Hussain was stopped and searched on Lex Street, Fishwick.

This time he had a knife in his pocket and a small amount of what was believed to be a Class A drug.

When Hussain was further searched at the police station, 60 wraps of cocaine and crack cocaine were found in his underwear.

Hussain, 53, of no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half years when he appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

He had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.

Detective Constable Sam Patel, of Preston CID, said: “As a result of pro-active policing, a drug-dealer is now off the streets and in prison.

“Hafeez Hussain was found with large quantities of Class A drugs on two occasions

“Lancashire Police will not tolerate anyone who attempts to deal in drugs on our streets and I hope the prison sentence sends out that message.”