Preston drug dealer caught with 'large rock' of cocaine is jailed

A Preston drug dealer who was caught with a rock of cocaine worth £2,000 has been jailed for two-and-a-half-years.



Sami Raza, of Tunbridge Place, Preston, was arrested on April 21, 2018 after trying to flee arresting officers in New Hall Lane.

Sami Raza was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for possession with intent to supply class A drugs in Preston.

Police chased the 21-year-old on foot as he tried to evade arrest in Samuel Street, near Ribbleton Park.

At 7.30pm on April 21, 218, PC Brown and PC Rettie saw Raza and another man standing at the rear of an alleyway on Samuel Street and New Hall Lane.

Believing they were acting suspiciously, the officers approached the men at which point Raza ran away.

After a foot chase along New Hall Lane, Raza was detained and was found in possession of a large rock of white powder and a mobile phone in a satchel bag.

The investigating officers' suspicions were correct after lab tests confirmed the white powder to be 26.3g of 84 per cent pure cocaine.

The drugs were estimated to have a street value of between £600 and £2,000

Upon inspecting the mobile phone, officers found it had been used to send and receive messages relating to the supply of drugs.

On December 14, Raza pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to possession with intent to supply a class A drug. He has been been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "He will be spending his Christmas and New Year in a cell. Hopefully this result sends a clear message that drugs supply in Preston will be dealt with robustly."