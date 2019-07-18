Preston daughter stole from her poorly mum while she was in hospital

A woman who stole hundreds of pounds from her mother while she was being treated for a brain condition has appeared in court.

Megan Porter, of Ramsey Avenue, Preston, set up an online account in her mother’s name while she was in hospital between March and October last year, prosecutors said.

Preston Crown Court

READ MORE: Daughter jailed after stealing £100k from her ill mother



The 22-year-old’s mother has MELAS syndrome, a rare brain disorder that affects the nervous system and muscles.

Preston Crown Court was told the victim was in hospitals and care homes for 12 months, and while she was being cared for, Porter used the card from the online account.

A probe found the defendant had bought things for herself, and had lent money to other family members. She had also transferred money into her own account.

The thefts came to light when the victim’s social worker became suspicious, and reported to Lancashire Police that she believed the woman was being taken advantage of financially.

A subsequent financial probe into her bank account showed around £1,200 had been taken.

The defendant initially admitted to taking £750 and has since pleaded guilty to theft.

Recorder Robert Lazarus imposed a 12 month community order, including a 20 day rehabilitation activity.

Porter must also pay £1,358.58 compensation at a rate of £20 a month