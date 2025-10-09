Two men are on trial at Preston Crown Court charged with plotting a mass shooting of Jewish people in an ISIS-inspired terror attack.

The suspects - Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52 - were arrested and charged in May 2024, following a long-running intelligence-led operation.

They are alleged to have prepared acts of terrorism against Jewish communities in Manchester between December 13, 2023 and May 9, 2024.

The trial is being heard at Preston Crown Court and proceedings began yesterday (Wednesday, October 8), just six days after the deadly terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester last week.

There is no link between the Manchester attack and the case against the alleged terrorist plotters on trial in Preston, which is expected to last 12-weeks.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

What do know about the Preston trial?

The charges against Saadaoui and Hussein allege that they arranged for “the purchase and delivery of firearms, conducted reconnaissance and made plans of attack”.

Opening the prosecution case at Preston Crown Court, Harpreet Sandhu KC showed footage of Walid Saadaoui standing by the open boot of a car in a hotel car park in Bolton, Greater Manchester before he ran away from approaching counter-terrorism police officers.

The prosecutor said: “In the car he ran away from were two assault rifles, a semi-automatic pistol and almost 200 rounds of ammunition.”

Sandhu said the defendant was also awaiting delivery of a further two assault rifles, another pistol, and at least 700 more rounds of ammunition.

The prosecutor told jurors: "Amar Hussein and Walid Saadaoui planned to kill Jewish people because they had a visceral dislike for them." He said both men were Islamic extremists and were prepared to risk their own lives.

Greater Manchester Police said the operation by Counter-Terrorism Policing North West was “very carefully managed to ensure there was no risk to the public”.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “As the evidence in this case is presented to the court and reported upon, I am acutely aware of the potential for emerging detail to have a further unsettling effect on our Jewish community in particular.

“I am constrained in commenting on this case in any more detail given the potential to otherwise prejudice proceedings; and it is of course essential that the trial is in no way tainted by speculation or inappropriate commentary.

“I can, however, give the assurance that every available officer in Greater Manchester will continue to be deployed over the coming days and weeks in a manner which I hope will provide reassurance.”