Preston crime: Two prolific shoplifters from Preston have been charged with 28 offences
Nikki Rogers, 35, of no fixed abode, and Sean Kellett, 35, of Brackenbury Road, Preston, were arrested on Saturday (October 28) following multiple reports from several stores around Preston City Centre.
They have since been remanded to prison to appear before court in December.
PC Mark Bickley from the team said, "The retail value of the thefts over the period has been estimated at almost £6k, which is a huge blow to retailers, and I welcome the charges authorised for the pair.
"Since the inception of the new team in September, we have been working hard with businesses and partners to reduce and detect crime in central Preston".
