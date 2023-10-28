News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Preston crime: Two prolific shoplifters from Preston have been charged with 28 offences

Two prolific shoplifters from Preston have been charged with a total of twenty-eight offences following an operation led by the newly created City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nikki Rogers, 35, of no fixed abode, and Sean Kellett, 35, of Brackenbury Road, Preston, were arrested on Saturday (October 28) following multiple reports from several stores around Preston City Centre.

They have since been remanded to prison to appear before court in December.

Read More
Fury vs Ngannou: Tyson's meals revealed on fight week, and it includes roast pot...
Nikki Rogers, 35, and Sean Kellett, 35, have been charged with 28 offences in Preston.Nikki Rogers, 35, and Sean Kellett, 35, have been charged with 28 offences in Preston.
Nikki Rogers, 35, and Sean Kellett, 35, have been charged with 28 offences in Preston.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Mark Bickley from the team said, "The retail value of the thefts over the period has been estimated at almost £6k, which is a huge blow to retailers, and I welcome the charges authorised for the pair.

"Since the inception of the new team in September, we have been working hard with businesses and partners to reduce and detect crime in central Preston".

To get email alerts on what is going on in your area, you can sign up to In The Know here.