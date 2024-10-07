Preston Bus and Audi crash in Ashton sees 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of psychoactive drugs offence
Police were called to the scene in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton at around 4pm, where the Audi driver was arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence.
No one was injured in the crash, but Lancashire Police have confirmed the 30-year-old Audi driver was arrested on suspicion of a Psychoactive Substance with Intent to Supply.
He remains in custody at this time, added the force.
Pictures from the scene show the Audi with significant damage to its off-side, while the bus - part of the Preston Bus fleet - was also badly damaged in the crash.