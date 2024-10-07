Preston Bus and Audi crash in Ashton sees 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of psychoactive drugs offence

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 30-year-old man from Preston was arrested after a crash involving an Audi and a bus yesterday.

Police were called to the scene in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton at around 4pm, where the Audi driver was arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The scene of the crash involving an Audi and a bus in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton on Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sam AlldrickThe scene of the crash involving an Audi and a bus in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton on Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sam Alldrick
The scene of the crash involving an Audi and a bus in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton on Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sam Alldrick | Sam Alldrick

No one was injured in the crash, but Lancashire Police have confirmed the 30-year-old Audi driver was arrested on suspicion of a Psychoactive Substance with Intent to Supply.

To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter

He remains in custody at this time, added the force.

Pictures from the scene show the Audi with significant damage to its off-side, while the bus - part of the Preston Bus fleet - was also badly damaged in the crash.

Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice