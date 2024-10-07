Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 30-year-old man from Preston was arrested after a crash involving an Audi and a bus yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the scene in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton at around 4pm, where the Audi driver was arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene of the crash involving an Audi and a bus in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton on Sunday afternoon. Credit: Sam Alldrick | Sam Alldrick

No one was injured in the crash, but Lancashire Police have confirmed the 30-year-old Audi driver was arrested on suspicion of a Psychoactive Substance with Intent to Supply.

He remains in custody at this time, added the force.

Pictures from the scene show the Audi with significant damage to its off-side, while the bus - part of the Preston Bus fleet - was also badly damaged in the crash.