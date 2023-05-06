A man is to go on trial later this month accused of multiple drugs offences. Joseph Mayren, 28, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, will appear at Preston Crown Court on May 23.

Mayren is charged with being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of diamorphine with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He was charged with being in possession of the class A and B drugs on November 18 2021.