News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
9 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
9 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
10 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
11 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
15 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Preston court: Man to go on trial accused of multiple drugs offences

Joseph Mayren will appear at Preston Crown Court later this month

By Emma Downey
Published 6th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

A man is to go on trial later this month accused of multiple drugs offences. Joseph Mayren, 28, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, will appear at Preston Crown Court on May 23.

Read More
Highfield Priory School fire: Court date for four teenage boys charged with £700...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayren is charged with being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of diamorphine with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He was charged with being in possession of the class A and B drugs on November 18 2021.

Preston Crown CourtPreston Crown Court
Preston Crown Court
Most Popular

He was remanded in custody before his next appearance at Preston Crown Court on May 23.