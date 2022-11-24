Preston court: man found unlawfully carrying a meat cleaver in Preston is sentenced
Jermone Carter, 29, of Curwen Street, Preston, has pleaded guilty to unlawfully carring a meat cleaver in Bray Street, Preston.
By Catherine Musgrove
60 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Nov 2022, 12:54pm
Preston Magistrates' Court committed him to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months.
The jail term was suspended "due to the significant harmful impact upon others namely his two children that he has sole custody of."
The court has applied for costs totalling £428 to be deducted from his benefits and stipulated he must undergo a rehabilitaion activity and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.