Preston Co-op targeted by 'desperate thieves' stealing meat from shelves

Police were called to the Co-Op in Granton Walk, Ingol after the shop was targeted by thieves at around 5pm on Sunday (October 10).

The shop briefly closed whilst officers investigated reports of a man trying to pinch meat from the shelves.

The man was deterred by staff who confronted him as he tried to leave the shop with the filched meat stuffed in his pockets.

Pic: Google

"It’s a report of an attempted theft", Lancashire Police told the Post.

"It happened at about 5pm and is under investigation. A man went into the shop and tried to take some items of meat."

One staff member said the Co-Op has been 'plagued' with 'desperate' shoplifters in recent months.

She said: "I work in this store and in the recent months we are being plagued with shoplifters, they are getting more and more brazen and will do anything to steal.

"No regard for anyone’s safety, staff or members of the public. I believe that a regular offender, when caught in store, actually said they do it so that they can get three meals a day and help with their addiction.