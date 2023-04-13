They shattered a stained-glass window to break into St Mary’s Church in Goosnargh before targeting two safes in the back office.

The smash and grab raid in Church Lane was reported on Tuesday (April 11) and is believed to have happened between 5pm on Easter Monday (April 10) and 9am that morning.

Locks on two safes were drilled out and silverware of significant value, as well as a quantity of cash, was stolen.

The church’s CCTV system was also damaged, leaving police with no security footage to identify those responsible.

But Lancashire Police said the burglary is being linked with a number of similar break-ins at churches in other parts of the country.

The force is now asking for security measures to be reviewed around Lancashire’s churches to help prevent further burglaries.

It is also appealing for witnesses and any information that might help catch the culprits behind the break-in at St Mary’s.

A police spokesman said: “Entry was gained to the church via a stained-glass window being smashed, with the offenders then forcing their way into a back office.

"Officers want people to get in touch if they were in Goosnargh and the surrounding area and noticed anything suspicious between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

