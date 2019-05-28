Preston car thieves escape police helicopter pursuit in Fulwood

Have your say

A pair of suspected car thieves escaped a police pursuit after allegedly stealing a car from a driveway in Preston.



The pair were spotted allegedly stealing a Toyota from a driveway in Harrison Road, Fulwood during the early hours of Monday morning (May 27).

Police were called to the address after a member of the public reported witnessing the theft in progress at around 3.30am.

The thieves also allegedly broke into a works van in Harrison Road before making their getaway in the stolen Toyota.

Police then pursued the suspects through Fulwood with the help of a police helicopter.

But the men soon ditched the car in the driveway of another home in Fulwood, before making their escape on foot.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "The incident happened at around 3.30am on Monday (27 May) after a member of the public reported a Toyota being stolen off a drive after thieves had broken into a works van.

"Two men made off in the vehicle and it was found abandoned a short distance away on the driveway of another property."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference LC-20190527-0339.