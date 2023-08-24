News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Former lovers guilty of gun and acid attack murder of Liam Smith
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Preston car park fire sees FedEx van torched in arson attack

A woman has been charged with torching a FedEx van in a Preston car park.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:14 BST
The FedEx van was found ablaze in Avenham Street Car Park near Preston city centre on Saturday, August 19. (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)The FedEx van was found ablaze in Avenham Street Car Park near Preston city centre on Saturday, August 19. (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)
The FedEx van was found ablaze in Avenham Street Car Park near Preston city centre on Saturday, August 19. (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)

The delivery van was found ablaze in Avenham Street Car Park, near the city centre, on Saturday, August 19.

Police and fire crews were called to the car park and a 35-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pictures from the scene show the FedEx van engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to a BMW parked next to it, melting its rear bumper.

Pictures from the scene show the FedEx van engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to a BMW parked next to it, melting its rear bumper. (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)Pictures from the scene show the FedEx van engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to a BMW parked next to it, melting its rear bumper. (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)
Pictures from the scene show the FedEx van engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to a BMW parked next to it, melting its rear bumper. (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)
Most Popular

Fortunately, fire crews made it quickly to the scene and were able to tackle the blaze before it caused further damage to the BMW.

No injuries were reported, but the 35-year-old suspect was alleged to have assaulted two emergency workers.

Lancashire Police said Sarah Blackburn, of no fixed address, was later charged with with arson and criminal damage. She was further charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

She was due to attend Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 21).