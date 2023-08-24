The FedEx van was found ablaze in Avenham Street Car Park near Preston city centre on Saturday, August 19. (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)

Police and fire crews were called to the car park and a 35-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody.

Pictures from the scene show the FedEx van engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to a BMW parked next to it, melting its rear bumper.

Fortunately, fire crews made it quickly to the scene and were able to tackle the blaze before it caused further damage to the BMW.

No injuries were reported, but the 35-year-old suspect was alleged to have assaulted two emergency workers.

Lancashire Police said Sarah Blackburn, of no fixed address, was later charged with with arson and criminal damage. She was further charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.