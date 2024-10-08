Preston cannabis farm with 130 plants discovered by Lancashire Police on Moor Nook estate in Ribbleton

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A cannabis grow with 130 plants was discovered after police were called to a burglary in Preston.

Residents on the Moor Nook estate in Ribbleton alerted police after seeing men breaking into a home in Burholme Place on Wednesday, October 2.

They reportedly filled a number of wheelie bins with cannabis plants before making their getaway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Residents on the Moor Nook estate in Ribbleton alerted police after seeing men breaking into a home in Burholme Place on Wednesday, October 2.Residents on the Moor Nook estate in Ribbleton alerted police after seeing men breaking into a home in Burholme Place on Wednesday, October 2.
Residents on the Moor Nook estate in Ribbleton alerted police after seeing men breaking into a home in Burholme Place on Wednesday, October 2. | Google

When officers attended the home to investigate, they found it was being used to grow a large cannabis crop. Around 130 small plants were seized and later destroyed.

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.23am on October 2 to a house on Burholme Place, Preston, to a report of burglary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended and found a cannabis grow – around 130 small plants - and evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.”

Around 130 small cannabis plants were found by police investigating reports of a burglary at a house in Burholme Place on the Moor Nook estate in Ribbleton on Wednesday, October 2Around 130 small cannabis plants were found by police investigating reports of a burglary at a house in Burholme Place on the Moor Nook estate in Ribbleton on Wednesday, October 2
Around 130 small cannabis plants were found by police investigating reports of a burglary at a house in Burholme Place on the Moor Nook estate in Ribbleton on Wednesday, October 2 | Getty Images

To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter

“Council want £51 to replace my stolen bins!”

One resident was shocked to find three of her wheelie bins pinched by the offenders who used them to cart off as many cannabis plants as they could grab, before police arrived.

She reported the theft to police who advised her to contact the Council with the crime reference number and explain what had happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But she says Preston City Council ‘won’t budge’ and are demanding £17 per bin to replace them.

One resident was shocked to find three of her wheelie bins pinched by the offenders who used them to cart off as many cannabis plants as they could grab, before police arrivedOne resident was shocked to find three of her wheelie bins pinched by the offenders who used them to cart off as many cannabis plants as they could grab, before police arrived
One resident was shocked to find three of her wheelie bins pinched by the offenders who used them to cart off as many cannabis plants as they could grab, before police arrived | Vuqar - stock.adobe.com

“Whoever was using the house took my bins to empty the plants from there,” she said.

“The police said I should give the crime number to the Council for new bins. But they won't budge on there policy. They insist they want £17 per bin to replace them.”

“It's the second time in 12 months the same house has been used as a cannabis farm. We’ve never seen the landlord,” she added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cannabis farmers caused further problems for their neighbours by interfering with the electricity supply. It was found they had bypassed the street’s electrics to get free electricity, leaving residents at risk.

The street was left without power for seven hours while Electricity North West made urgent repairs to the supply.

Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice