Preston cannabis farm raided by Lancashire Police
A cannabis grow with around 150 plants has been discovered by police in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th May 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 08:46 BST
Officers raided a building in the Ashton-on-Ribble area where they discovered the grow, along with various equipment including heat lamps.
Evidence was also found that the electricity had been illegally bypassed.
No arrests have been made at this stage but Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing.
The address was raided after a tip-off from members of the public, added the force.