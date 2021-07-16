Preston burglar who left blood at the scene is jailed after DNA match

Nicholas Powis, 31, of Hawkins Close, Preston, was sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, July 15) after pleading guilty to committing two burglaries in the city in June. Pic: Lancashire Police

Nicholas Powis, 31, of Hawkins Close, Preston, was sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, July 15) after pleading guilty to committing two burglaries last month.

Around 1am on June 24, police received a report that Riverbank Veterinary Centre in Watery Lane, Preston, had been broken into.

The offender had smashed through the door of the vets and snatched four charity boxes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 1.30am on the same day, police received a report that the Tulketh Chippy in Tulketh Brow had been broken into, again with cash stolen.

Crime Scene Investigators attended the break in at the vets, with some blood spots found inside. A spot of blood was forensically tested, with the DNA matching to Powis.

Further DNA evidence was found at the chip shop, again linking Powis to the crime.

He was later arrested and charged with both offences.

Powis has been sentenced to 36 weeks in prison.

The 31-year-old has been previously been jailed for a spate of burglaries around the Plungington area of the city. You can read more about his previous convictions here.